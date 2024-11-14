Dolton mayor complains to police after signs bearing her image are removed

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard called village police after observing workers removing banners bearing her image from city streets, according to bodycam footage.

The welcome banners, which display Henyard's picture and her self-title of "supermayor," were removed at the direction of a majority of Dolton trustees.

The banners were installed on light poles along a stretch of Sibley Boulevard during the summer.

Bodycam footage from an officer called to the scene shows Henyard asking workers removing the banners who gave them orders to complete the work.

Henyard said she was going to press charges against the workers and the village manager for taking down government property in the footage.

The video shows workers give the banners to members of Henyard's team a short time later.

According to North Carolina-based Mosca Design, the vendor behind the banners, the village is in debt for both banners and holiday decorations.

“We have not received any payment for the banners or the brackets,” Dawn Harmon of Mosca Design said. “The total is $19,899.60 with the freight. It is very frustrating. It is something we did based on her calling and taking her word and signed documents. We have implemented some changes to prevent this in the future.”

Mayor Henyard's attorney told NBC Chicago they had no comment when reached for a statement.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A majority of Dolton trustees issued the following statement:

"Mayor Henyard’s continued practice of engaging vendors without authority or board approval is deeply concerning. This disregard for proper protocol serves only to promote her personal agenda while unfairly burdening taxpayers with the costs."

“Let us pick them up and wipe the slate clean,” Harmon said. "This community has so many other things it needs to work on.”