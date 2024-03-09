Dolton food pantry founder embroiled in battle with village over renovation, expansion project

Dozens of Dolton residents filled a room on Saturday morning and heard from Dr. Nicole Scott, the founder of the American Association of Single Parents.

Scott was the special guest speaker for Women's History Month at the Tea with the Trustees event at the Lester Long Field House.

“We just have to keep pushing forward,” she told the crowd.

Scott said she has been running into problems with the village over plans to renovate her property in downtown Dolton and to expand their food pantry, Free-N-Deed Market.

“We are serving so many families. Last year alone, we served over 20,000 individuals, and we need to expand, and they will not allow us to do that,” she said.

Since last July, Scott said she’s been trying to get approval for permits and licensing from the village with no movement. The non-profit leader said she believes Mayor Tiffany Henyard and her administration may have special interest in the property.

“I think their goal and hope is to take the property from us to get it through imminent domain,” she said. “Because they’re a government entity, and they don’t want to issue us any permits so that we can’t do any repairs or upgrades to the property.”

NBC Chicago reached out to the Village of Dolton, asking about Scott’s specific case.

The village administration issued a statement saying in part, "We are deeply disturbed by Dr. Nicole Scott’s false allegations against Mayor Henyard and the hard-working employees in Dolton’s housing department. She has not fulfilled the requirements in order to secure permits by the Village of Dolton under the village code. We have also uncovered that she is operating as a for-profit landlord but is registered as a tax-exempt entity with Cook County and is not paying the proper property taxes associated with commercial businesses. The property has also failed multiple inspections."

“What they’re saying is not true,” said Scott. “It took them six months to tell me that the things I submitted were not sufficient, and I think it’s a stall that is them trying to wait me out.”

Scott said she is trying to raise money to hire an attorney to take the village to court.

"I have been told we were going to be shut down," she said. "We are just really pushing back against that because this is something that the community needs."

The dispute comes amid allegations from residents and several trustees of Henyard’s misuse of public funds, lavish spending and missed payments to vendors.

Several trustees told NBC Chicago that the village faces a growing $7 million dollar deficit, multiple lawsuits and that they have no access to financial reports or credit card statements.

“It’s sad to see the fighting that’s going on month after month after month,” said Trustee Tammie Brown, when asked about the battle between the village board and mayor. “It’s very frustrating come every month after month, just like you’re in a boxing ring.”

Some residents voiced their frustrations and concerns over the current administration.

“We need to take the heart and put it back in Dolton,” said one resident.

“This it out of control," said another resident. "We need to take our village back."

As the public attention continues to grow, some trustees and critics say their battle is picking up steam.

“We’re going to continue to fight for transparency,” said Trustee Brittney Norwood. “We’re going to continue to fight for what’s right and together we’re going to take back our town.”