Dolton experiences another chaotic board meeting, investigation findings to be announced this week

Former Chicago Mayor Set to Deliver Report on Her Investigation This Week

Another chaotic village board meeting took center stage in south suburban Dolton Monday night as the findings of an investigation into spending by Mayor Tiffany Henyard will be released later this week.

The meeting had to be stopped for approximately 15 minutes, with Henyard even threatening to have a senior citizen removed for an outburst.

While those outbursts occurred during the open portion of the meeting, eight village employees were laid off in closed session, including the public works supervisor, and three code enforcement officers also lost their jobs.

Henyard also sought to fire Keith Freeman as village administrator. She requested a vote on the matter, but her motion failed to receive enough support.

Last month, Freeman was fired from Thornton Township where he served as senior advisor to Henyard, who serves as a township supervisor.

Freeman’s firing comes as Henyard remains under federal scrutiny for alleged misappropriated spending of village funds. She’s also the focus of a number of lawsuits.

Back in April, a majority of trustees voted to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot as a special investigator to look into Henyard’s spending habits.

It is expected that Lightfoot will deliver her findings in that investigation during a meeting Thursday night, according to officials.

