Dolton drama continues as fired deputy police chief reappointed by Henyard

The showdown between Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard and the village’s Board of Trustees escalated further this week, as Henyard reappointed a fired deputy police chief to lead the department.

Three village trustees told NBC Chicago’s Regina Waldroup that Henyard appointed former Deputy Chief Lewis Lacey to be the department’s new leader, but that he has not been sworn in. They argue that the appointment was “illegal,” and are seeking legal guidance on the matter.

Lacey was fired last week after being placed on a leave of absence. After he continued to show up to work, he was fired by the board according to village officials.

Henyard’s office has not responded to NBC Chicago’s request for comment.

Lacey was indicted this week on bankruptcy fraud charges, with prosecutors alleging that he had concealed assets and income from creditors and took steps to prevent payment of a lawsuit settlement.

He was charged with bankruptcy fraud, making false statements and declarations in a bankruptcy case and perjury.

Lacey appeared in court on those charges Thursday, with his lawyer telling reporters that his client is “not guilty” of the charges.

Former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s investigation into Dolton’s spending habits also involved Lacey and Henyard. The investigation found that the village’s general fund, which had a multi-million dollar surplus earlier in the decade, is now more than $3.6 million in debt.

The probe also found that police expenditures increased by 21%, with two officers receiving more money in overtime than they received in regular pay, including Lacey.

Eight village employees were recently laid off, according to village officials. Officials are also seeking to implement a hiring freeze.