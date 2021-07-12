Dolton Bowling Alley Shootings: 3 Wounded, Police Say

Three people were shot outside a bowling alley in south suburban Dolton Sunday night, according to police.

Dolton Police Department spokesman Sean Howard said officers were called to Dolton Bowl, located at 1401 Sibley Blvd., just before 8 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, the officers noticed a car that had been shot multiple times as well as several shell casings on the ground. As they searched the area, they found a 52-year-old man who had been shot, Howard said. He was taken to an area hospital, according to Howard, who did not give further information on his injuries or condition.

"As we were combing the scene and interviewing individuals, at the far end of the bowling alley in a parking lot, there appeared to be shots fired again. Police immediately came on the scene," Howard said.

Two people were shot at that time, authorities said. Both were taken to area hospitals, one in critical condition and the other with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to Howard. Further details, including their ages or identities, were not immediately available.

The bowling alley had been rented out Sunday evening for a private event at the time of the shootings, Howard said.

"At some point, there was an altercation that led to some activities here on the exterior; there was a car that came by, fired several shots in the direction of one particular car," he said at the scene late Sunday night.

"We know who we're looking for, we know the description of the car and we hope to make an arrest very soon," he added. "But we want to inform the public here in Dolton that there is no threat to the general public right now. This appears to be an isolated incident and there's no immediate threat to the residents here of Dolton."

The investigation is a combined effort from the Dolton Police Department, the Cook County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police, authorities said.

Howard said that witnesses at the scene gave investigators "outstanding tips" but asked that anyone with any further information on the shootings call Dolton police at 708-201-3200.