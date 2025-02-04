Activist Jedidiah Brown and other Dolton residents marched miles to Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker's home in Chicago's Gold Coast early Tuesday morning, calling for action against embattled Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

The march, which was streamed live on YouTube and drew hundreds of views, comes several weeks after an independent investigation conducted by former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot revealed evidence of financial mismanagement within the village.

"The governor can't keep kicking the can down the road," Brown said during the walk, which began at Dolton City Hall around 8:45 p.m. Monday. "He said he was going to support Lori Lightfoot's investigation. Her investigation alleged malfeasance, utilizing public funds for personal gain."

WATCH: Super Mayor: The Cost of Chaos in Dolton

The activists began their journey from Dolton to the Gold Coast following Monday's village board meeting, after trustees learned that the life insurance policy for all village employees was canceled for nonpayment. Henyard was not present at the meeting.

"While they're posturing on national issues against Trump, are they going to do anything about local issues under their roof?", Brown said. "They gotta act."

Brown added that Dolton residents have repeated raised concerns with Pritzker, along with other elected officials.

Brown and other residents plan to hold a protest once they arrive at Pritzker's house, he said. While some activists were walking by foot, others followed behind in cars. By early Tuesday morning, only a few activists remained.

Gov. Pritzker's office did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.