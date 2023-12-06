Legendary musician Dolly Parton announced this week that her Imagination Library will expand statewide in Illinois.

In a message recorded and posted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on X, Parton said she's working with Pritzker and state officials to help make sure all children in the state will be eligible.

"Well hello there, Illinois. It's Dolly," her message began. "And I am so excited to announce that Illinois is officially expanding my Imagination Library statewide. We're already hard at work with Governor and First Lady Pritzker, the State Board of Education and State Supt. Tony Sanders to ensure that every young child in Illinois is eligible to receive the gift of Imagination Library books mailed right to their home, completely free to the family. And I also want to thank all of our local program partners across Illinois who have worked so hard to make this dream come true."

No timeline was given for when the program would finish rolling out across the state, but Parton said in her message to "keep checking back to see if the program is starting in your community soon."

"Happy reading Illinois and remember that I will always love you," she said.

Parton has provided millions of free books to kids in the United States and abroad as part of her program.

In June, the governor's office revealed plans for all Illinois children ages 5 and under to participate in the program thanks to a new partnership with state officials.

According to Pritzker’s office, the new FY24 budget allocated $1.6 million to participating in the Imagination Library program, meaning that all children in the state who are age 5 or younger can participate free of charge.

“Imagination Libraries are already working their magic at a few dozen locations around the state, and the teamwork of my administration and the Dollywood Foundation will make it possible to bring Dolly to every doorstep,” Pritzker said in a statement at the time.

As of Dec. 5, the program was active in areas across 40 counties in Illinois with nearly 30,000 children enrolled. The expansion means the program is soon expected to cover the entire state fully.

The program was started by Parton in 1995, with books originally distributed in her home county of Sevier, Tennessee. Since then, it was replicated nationally in 2000, and it is now in place in several countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom.

All children 5 years of age or younger are eligible to participate, no matter their family’s income.

According to the Dollywood Foundation, more than two million books per month are currently distributed, with each child receiving one free book per month.

The program also uses a local affiliate program to allow communities to participate. The local affiliates register children, with an estimated cost of $2.20 per child per month.

The Imagination Library then covers all overhead and administrative expenses, and provides a database to help support the missions.

Businesses, school districts and other programs can participate, according to the foundation’s website.

To enroll your child and check availability in your area, click here.