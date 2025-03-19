Dollar General to close nearly 100 stores in coming months, company says

Dollar General announced it will close nearly 100 stores and shutter another 45 stores of its spinoff ‘pOpshelf’ brand in coming months.

According to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report, 96 Dollar General stores will close in the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025, with another 45 pOpshelf stores also closing their doors.

The company announced the planned closures after what it termed a “store portfolio optimization review,” according to their earnings report.

“We were pleased with the underlying performance of the business in the fourth quarter, including improved execution and solid top-line results,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer. “As we reflect on our full fiscal 2024 year, we believe our Back to Basics work is resonating with customers, as demonstrated by higher customer satisfaction scores and healthy market share gains.”

Fourth quarter sales rose 4.5%, but operating profits decreased by nearly 50%, according to the report.

Dollar General currently operates more than 20,000 stores nationwide, according to its website. The company also unveiled its pOpshelf spinoff in recent years, a store they describe as one aimed at “bringing enjoyment back to shopping,” according to its website.

It is not clear which stores will close at this time.