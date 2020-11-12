DOJ Probe Ends With No Action Against Prosecutors Who Oversaw Epstein Deal

The Justice Department has yet to release its own statement on the investigation’s findings

The U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office in New York, U.S., on July 2, 2020.
Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images (File)

A Justice Department investigation found that federal prosecutors who oversaw a controversial non-prosecution deal with Jeffrey Epstein in 2008 exercised “poor judgment” but did not break the law, Sen. Ben Sasse said Thursday.

The announcement followed an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility into the conduct of former federal government lawyers, including ex-Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, NBC News reported.

"Letting a well-connected billionaire get away with child rape and international sex trafficking isn’t ‘poor judgment’ – it is a disgusting failure,” said Sasse, R-Neb. “Americans ought to be enraged.”

The Justice Department has yet to release its own statement on the investigation’s findings. A spokesperson for the FBI, which investigated the case, declined comment.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.

More Top News

coronavirus 2 hours ago

States Ramp Up for Biggest Vaccination Effort in US History

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Hits 1st Caribbean Cruise Since Pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us