Dog shot during Austin home invasion, Chicago police say

By NBC Chicago Staff

A dog was hit by gunfire during a home invasion in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood late Tuesday night.

According to Chicago police, a man broke into a home in the 1100 block of North Waller at approximately 11:02 p.m. Tuesday.

During the home invasion, the suspect pulled out a weapon and opened fire, with at least one of the gunshots striking a dog inside the residence.

The suspect fled the scene, and the dog was rushed to a veterinary hospital, where it was in “fair condition,” according to Chicago police.

The suspect is not in custody, and the investigation remains underway.

