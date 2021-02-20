Chicago Fire Department

Dog Rescued From Lake Michigan Near Montrose Dog Beach

A dog was rescued after falling into frigid Lake Michigan near the Montrose Dog Beach Saturday on the North Side.

Bessie, an Australian Labradoodle, slipped into the lake near the beach at 601 W. Lawrence Ave. and managed to climb onto a slab of ice, Chicago fire officials said.

Crews responded and safely brought Bessie back ashore to her owners, officials said.

“Her owners are very happy now! And the Australian Labradoodle will be more careful!,” fire officials said in a tweet.

