Dog Owners Fear Future of Montrose Dog Beach as Waters Rise

As shoreline concerns continue to rise along with Lake Michigan, many Chicago dog owners are growing concerned over the city’s popular, but shrinking, Montrose Dog Beach.

“Mother Nature has gradually taken it over,” said Lincoln Square resident Mark Borelli.

Rising waters have limited the space on the northern border of the beach.

“The Beach itself has probably lost 50% to 75% of the area that we were able to have the dogs running and playing,” said Rogers Park resident Rich Reisman.

A 5-foot tall fence that once separated the dog portion of the beach from the rest of Montrose Beach is now buried.

“There's really no way to contain the dog,” Borelli said.

The Chicago Park District said it is assessing damage and working to address issued caused by storms, as it is with several other portions of the city’s lakefront.

“Montrose Beach and Dog Beach are part of the greater shoreline assessment study the Park District is doing to determine what areas of the lakefront need repairs most urgently,” the district said in a statement. “As we approach beach season, which starts on Memorial Day weekend, we are working with elected officials, the city and other sister agencies to make repairs and provide access to beachgoers (and, of course, dogs).”