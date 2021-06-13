Dog Dies After Being Left Inside West Side Doggy Daycare's Van

A dog died Thursday after being left inside a van operated by K9 University, an East Garfield Park doggy daycare, boarding and training facility, the owner of the business said.

In a Facebook post, owner Ruby Madrigal explained the dog, "Georgia," was picked up for transport that day and logged into the establishment's system for a boarding stay.

Upon arrival at the facility, the driver checked the van's interior to make sure all dogs were out of the vehicle, the owner explained, however "Georgia" was hiding behind a safety partition and travel crate.

"Georgia" was found in the closed van after a boarding headcount was completed and CPR was "immediately conducted," the Facebook post added. The business didn't say how long the dog was inside the van.

"It is our responsibility to learn from this horrible tragedy and implement changes to prevent this from ever happening again," the owner said.

Following the incident, all dogs at K9 University will be checked in upon arrival by a minimum of three people, and the business plans to train its transit drivers and other staff in canine CPR.