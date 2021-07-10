paws chicago

Dog Adoption Fees Waived at PAWS Chicago Event This Weekend

PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs in an event this weekend, encouraging residents to bring home a new pet.

Over 180 dogs and cats are participating in the "Underdog to Wonderdog" program, which kicks off with the adoption event over the next two days at the Lincoln Park center.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Here's the full list of pets available for adoption.

Local

Windy City Smokeout 2 hours ago

Windy City Smokeout: What to Know For This Weekend's Festival

Michigan 2 hours ago

Carnival Ride Shut Down After Major Scare For Riders at Michigan National Cherry Fest

Located at 1997 N Clybourn Ave., those interested in adopting are encouraged to schedule an appointment and take a compatibility quiz on PAWS' website.

PAWS Chicago noted that a hold cannot be placed on the animals, but can meet some animals during the adoption appointment.

For more on the event, click here.

This article tagged under:

paws chicagopet adoptionpaws chicago adoptions
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us