Dog Adoption Fees Waived at PAWS Chicago Event This Weekend

PAWS Chicago is waiving adoption fees for adult dogs in an event this weekend, encouraging residents to bring home a new pet.

Over 180 dogs and cats are participating in the "Underdog to Wonderdog" program, which kicks off with the adoption event over the next two days at the Lincoln Park center.

Here's the full list of pets available for adoption.

Located at 1997 N Clybourn Ave., those interested in adopting are encouraged to schedule an appointment and take a compatibility quiz on PAWS' website.

PAWS Chicago noted that a hold cannot be placed on the animals, but can meet some animals during the adoption appointment.

For more on the event, click here.