Does the U.S. Postal Service deliver mail on Black Friday?

While many Americans will get to enjoy a four-day weekend because of the Thanksgiving holiday, your friendly neighborhood mail carrier won’t quite get as many days off.

Thanksgiving is one of 11 holidays where mail service is halted in the United States, with postal facilities closed and mail delivery stopped for the day on Thursday.

That stoppage will only last one day however, as mail delivery and other postal services will resume on Friday, according to the USPS website.

Mail service will next be stopped for the Christmas holiday, with Monday, Dec. 25 featuring no deliveries and no services at local post offices.

Here is the full list of holidays observed by USPS:

New Year’s Day (Jan. 1)

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (The third Monday of January)

Presidents Day (The third Monday of February)

Memorial Day (The last Monday of May)

Juneteenth (June 19)

Independence Day (July 4)

Labor Day (The first Monday of September)

Columbus Day (The second Monday of October)

Veterans Day (Nov. 11)

Thanksgiving Day (The fourth Thursday of November)

Christmas Day (Dec. 25)

The exceptions to these dates come if the holidays fall on Sundays. In those cases, the holiday is observed on the following Monday, according to federal law.