Does the Chicago architecture boat tour run in the winter? what to know

You can catch spectacular views of Chicago's skyline and the city's wide variety of architecture by going for a drive, taking a stroll and even on a helicopter ride.

But one of the most preferable ways to take in the sights -- and get a history lesson too -- may be by boat. Multiple architecture boat tours regularly take place along the Chicago River, providing visitors and residents alike a detailed history of the city's iconic skyline.

While the holidays are nearing, and winter is too, tours are still in full swing.

In fact, Chicago's Original Architecture Tour, which is led by Wendella Cruises, takes place year-round. So if you're planning to experience holiday magic downtown, here's another activity you could add to your list.

Wendella offers 20 architecture tours daily, with more on the weekends. Tours are planned each day -- not including Christmas -- through the end of the winter and beyond.

While you'll likely need to bundle up if you take the tour in the winter, it's not your only option -- at least right now. Two other popular tours are still taking place -- but will wrap up in the coming weeks.

The Chicago Architecture Center's River Cruise still has tour spots available, but you'll want to act soon. Its final tours for the year will take place on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Shoreline Sightseeing hasn't halted operations yet, either.

Its architecture river tours, which depart either along Michigan Avenue or at Navy Pier, are taking place daily through Dec. 3, excluding Thanksgiving.