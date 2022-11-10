Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?

As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not.

The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the end of World War I. In 1954, the holiday was renamed as Veterans Day.

Due to Veterans Day being a federal holiday, mail will not be delivered and the United States Postal Service will be closed. Similarly, many banks will be closed, along with federal courts and non-essential government offices.

In Illinois, driver's license facilities and other Secretary of State's offices will be closed, a press release from Secretary Jesse White's office said.

However, many Illinois businesses and schools remain open.

Here's a breakdown of what's open and closed on Veterans Day.

Schools

Is Veterans Day considered a school holiday in Illinois?

While some do observe the day, others don't. And thus, the answer depends on which school your child attends.

According to the Illinois State Board of Education, Veterans Day isn't considered a "legal school holiday." However, the board does indicate that districts can choose to celebrate it. In those cases, the district considers it a "Not in Attendance" day, which means "no students are engaged in learning as determined by the local school board.

NIA, the Board says, "is primarily used for breaks throughout the year as well as district-specific holidays."

Other NIA days, the Board says, include Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday, Lincoln's Birthday, Casmir Pulaski Day and Columbus Day.

According to the Chicago Public Schools 2022-2023 calendar, Veterans Day is not observed as a holiday. However, Election Day 2022 was.

But just because Veterans Day isn't recognized in Illinois public schools as a "legal school holiday," many other businesses and officers are closed.

So, What is Open?

What will be open -- and free to all visitors -- are National Parks. "The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day (November 11)," the NPS says.

Additionally, many businesses on Friday are offering deals and free meals to honor those who have served the country.