Does Chicago's Guidance on Public Gatherings Defy State's Rules? Pritzker Weighs In

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has shared his thoughts on whether he believes the city of Chicago is defying the state's reopening guidance by allowing gatherings of up to 100 people.

Under phase four of Pritzker's five-phase reopening plan, Restore Illinois, gatherings are limited to 50 people or fewer. However, in accordance with reopening guidance issued by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city of Chicago, gatherings of up to 100 people are allowed in outdoor spaces.

Indoor gatherings are still limited to 50 people in Chicago.

When asked at a news conference on Thursday, Pritzker said Lightfoot hadn't called him about the city's guidelines, adding the criteria set by the state is "very clear."

"They can put in guidelines that are more strict than the ones that we've set out, but not less strict," Pritzker said. "So I think that's known by the city and understood by really all municipalities across the state."

Illinois entered phase four of its reopening plan Friday, bringing back several businesses and increasing capacity for others.