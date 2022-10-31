Does Chicago Have Official Trick-or-Treat Hours? What to Know For Halloween 2022

It's officially that special time of year: Halloween.

Chicago and its neighboring areas will see a night of fun, frights and candy galore as witches, zombies and other creative costumed trick-or-treaters flood the streets looking for sweets.

But when is the candy-seeking tradition supposed to pan out? Well, it depends.

Several neighborhoods in the Chicago area have designated official hours for trick-or-treaters. A list of times for 45 suburbs can be found here.

As for Chicago, the city doesn't have official trick-or-treat hours, according to officials. Instead, the city has outlined ways the community can safely celebrate the spooky holiday.

The city is currently running its third annual Halloweek, a week-long series of celebrations that kicked off Oct. 22.

As a part of the program, the Chicago Park District and Chicago Public Library will host virtual and in-person programming throughout the day.

Additional events set to unfold in the evening include film screenings, pumpkin painting, Halloween parties and trick-or-treating in neighborhoods. More information is available here.

Along with the holiday programs, the city shared precautionary COVID-19 guidelines.

The city's guidance is as follows: