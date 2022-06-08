Dodgers 4, White Sox 1: Winning streak ends at three originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Johnny Cueto posted a quality start tonight with six innings of three-run ball, but it wasn't enough as the Sox fell to the Dodgers at home, 4-1. Chicago's winning streak ended at three, and they drop to two games under .500 at 26-28.



Will Smith tagged Cueto for a towering two-run home run in the top of the first inning, scoring Trea Turner who had reached on a bloop single. One inning later, Cody Bellinger roped one 375 feet to right field, making it a 3-0 Dodgers lead. Cueto would settle in and throw four scoreless innings after that, finishing with five strikeouts and scattering four hits and a walk over the six frames.



Outside of a Jake Burger solo shot (113.7 MPH exit velocity) in the bottom of the fifth, the Sox offense was stymied by Tony Gonsolin, who tied the major league lead with his seventh win. Trea Turner tacked on a solo shot off of Jose Ruiz in the top of the 9th to stretch the lead to three, and Daniel Hudson got Jake Burger to strike out on a fastball to end the game.



With Minnesota beating the Yankees 8-1 earlier in the night, the Sox are now five games behind the Twins in the AL Central. As of tonight, the South Siders sit in third place in the division.

W: Tony Gonsolin (7-0, 1.58 ERA) | L: Johnny Cueto (0-3, 3.23 ERA) | SV: Daniel Hudson (5)

Bottom of the 5th: Jake Burger homers to left field. LAD 3 - CWS 1.

Jake Burger: 2-for-4, HR (6), RBI (19)



Burger continued his hot stretch at the dish, smoking a line-drive to left field in the 5th inning for a solo shot after singling in the second inning. The home run ball left the barrel at 113.7 mph, as Burger continues to make a case to be a fixture in the team's everyday lineup.

Jake Burger vs Tony Gonsolin#ChangeTheGame



Home Run ð£



Exit velo: 113.7 mph

Launch angle: 18 deg

Proj. distance: 398 ft



This would have been a home run in 29/30 MLB ballparks.

Only Fenway Park would've held this one in.



LAD (3) @ CWS (1)

ð» 5th pic.twitter.com/AcldB5NcCD — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 9, 2022

Johnny Cueto: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 BB, 3 ER, 5 Ks

Cueto once again made a solid showing for the South Siders, posting a quality start and limiting the Dodgers potent lineup to three runs over six innings. He has pitched six-plus innings in all five of his starts for the Sox this year and continues to showcase that he belongs at the back-end of the rotation.

Johnny Cueto Final Line:



6IP 4H 3ER 1BB 5K 2HR 90 Pitches 57 Strikes



1st pitch strike 15 of 23 batters



7 swings & misses — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) June 9, 2022

Johnny Cueto done after six innings. He gave up three runs on two homers. His fourth quality start in five outings since joining the Sox. He put his team in a position to win tonight, settling down after some early struggles.



Same old story, though: Bats are nowhere to be found. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) June 9, 2022

Next Game

Dylan Cease will take the bump as the White Sox eye the series win on Thursday afternoon. He is slated to go up against Dodgers’ southpaw Tyler Anderson.



The game can be viewed at 1:10 PM CT on NBC Sports Chicago.

