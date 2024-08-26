Doctors shares strategies to keeping kids safe amid back-to-school heat wave

A number of kids in the Chicago area have been packing their bags for the start of a new school year come Monday morning. But this time will look different compared to recent years; it comes along with an excessive heat warning.

Heat index values could rise to 105-110 degrees Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Chicago will open 250 cooling centers for those enduring the outdoor elements, while Chicago Public Schools reassures parents and guardians their facilities have air conditioning.

In a letter to parents, CPS officials said their facilities team will work with schools to fix any air conditioning system that encounters issues and will make sure staff and students stay hydrated.

To help keep classrooms safe, they plan to draw the shades, keep doors closed and turn off or dim overhead lights and monitors when not required for class.

All outdoor athletics will be canceled for Monday and Tuesday. In addition, all outdoor practices will either be moved indoors or canceled on these days.

Those are among the tips Dr. Juanita Mora, national medical spokesperson for the American Lung Association, says can best keep students and staff safe.

“Hydration, hydration, hydration. Make sure your kids are carrying a water bottle with them and they take sips throughout the day," Dr. Mora said. "Snacks are good and hydrating, send them with a little pack of grapes or oranges cut up as well... Avoid sending sugary drinks like Gatorade, Kool Aid or Capri Suns. They’re full of sugar, and they’re not all that hydrating."

The doctor said anyone, including children, with underlying conditions such as asthma or seizure disorders are at an increased risk of heat stroke.

"If they start feeling dehydrated, a little headache, tell their teacher and get a little water or go to a cooler place," Mora said.

Some symptoms of heat stroke include dehydration, fatigue, fainting, cramping or nausea.