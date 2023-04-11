Doc10 Film Fest Showcases Documentaries With Social Impact

The new documentary, “Little Richard: I Am Everything”, which will premiere at the upcoming Doc10 film festival, tells the story about his upbringing that you may not have heard.

“I was very surprised to learn he had been kicked out of his home as a teenager because he was queer” said the film’s director Lisa Cortés.

She felt compelled to reveal important details about the legendary singer who literally changed the musical landscape.

“We oftentimes have not put him on the family tree when it comes to rock and roll, in a way and in a position that venerates all of these contributions,” Cortés said.

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” premieres Thursday evening at the Gene Siskel Film Center, followed by a discussion with the director. That event serves as a preview of the Doc10 Film Festival, which runs May 4-7 at both the Siskel Film Center and the Davis Theater in Lincoln Square.

The Doc10 film Festival shows 10 feature films and 10 short films, with all of them focusing on social impact.

“We tend to not look at themes,” says festival co-founder Steve Cohen, “but if you kind of look at the thread of these movies is about personal struggles and triumph over those struggles.”

For festival and ticket information, click here.