Do You Still Need to Wear a Mask on Public Buses, Trains After Mandates Are Removed?

Once mask mandates are lifted throughout Illinois and Chicago on Monday, do you still have to wear a face covering while riding public transportation?

The new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Friday do not change the requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

However, the CDC guidelines for other indoor spaces aren’t binding, meaning cities and institutions even in areas of low risk may set their own rules.

In Illinois and Chicago, officials said mask-wearing must still align with federal requirement after mandates are lifted, meaning a face covering will still be required while riding all public transportation.

The Chicago Transit Authority reminded travelers Saturday that masks are still required on public buses and trains, as well as within the station, based on the latest CDC guidance.

Remember: Per federal mandate, everyone must wear masks while on a CTA bus, train or station, even if you're vaccinated. Stay safe out there and be sure to do your part to protect yourself and those around you. pic.twitter.com/04T79vysLY — cta (@cta) February 26, 2022

Both Illinois and Chicago are in their final weekend of mask mandates and other COVID-19 regulations before restrictions will be widely lifted Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Here's what you should know before the requirements are removed in coming days.

The CDC released changes Friday to COVID protocols, saying it's now safe for most Americans to remove masks in indoor settings. Illinois announced the state will widely align with the new guidance, as well as remove the school mask mandate starting Monday.