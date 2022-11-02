Do You Need to Match All Numbers to Win the Powerball? Here's a Powerball Payout Breakdown

The second largest Powerball jackpot in history is up for grabs Wednesday, clocking in at a cool $1.2 billion.

But that's only if you take the annuity option. The cash payout, which most winners opt to take, is around $600 million dollars -- nothing to sneeze, at considering a Powerball ticket costs $2.

Each Powerball drawing consists of five different numbers from 1 to 69, as well as one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

In order to win the jackpot, a player must match all five numbers and the Powerball number. And according to Lotto America, the odds are incredibly steep, at 1 in 292,201,338.

The good news is, it's not the only way to win some cash. In fact, there are nine other ways you could take home a prize.

Here's a Powerball payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

As far as recent winners, on Monday, a $1 million "Match 5" Powerball ticket was sold in Indiana. Tuesday, a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $1 million was sold in Prospect Heights.

And earlier this year, in July, a $1.34 billion Mega Millions ticket was sold at a gas station in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines. The winners, who have chosen to remain anonymous, selected the cash prize.