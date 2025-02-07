Testing out your future luxury car isn't the only reason to visit the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place this weekend: You can also walk-up and get an Illinois Real ID without an appointment at the event.

The Chicago Auto Show, in its 117th year, is one of the largest auto shows in North America, organizers said. It takes place Feb. 8 through Feb. 17, with a complete range of domestic and imported trucks, cars, SUVs, luxury vehicles and experimental and concept cars.

Nearly 1,000 vehicles will be on display, organizers said -- and so will a booth from the Illinois Secretary of State.

"The Auto Show is a tremendous opportunity for us to have people who are visiting with their family and friends, come look at cars, enjoy one of the best events city has to offer as an opportunity to get a Real ID, to get a new driver's license, to get a new sticker," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulious said on NBC 5 Thursday. "We have a huge station. We essentially are bringing a DMV into the Auto Show."

According to Giannoulias, appointments for services at the Secretary of State's booth at the auto show won't be needed.

Illinois Secretary of State's Alexi Giannoulias spoke to NBC 5 Thursday about the Illinois REAL ID, the Chicago Auto Show and more.

"These are walk-ins," Giannoulias said.

For those trying to get an Illinois Real ID appointment in recent weeks, the walk-up booth may be a convenient option. Officials in recent weeks said Real ID appointments at DMVs were filling up "super fast," as the deadline to obtain one is fast approaching.

"The real ID is for anyone that wants to travel domestically who does not have a passport," Giannoulias said, adding the ID was a federal requirement, with a deadline of May 7.

"We are concerned that in April, May, our facilities are going to be congested and people won't be able to get on a flight," Giannoulias said. "So if you do not have a passport, if you're traveling in May, we highly encourage everyone to get their Real ID."

For those hoping to get a Real ID at the Auto Show, you must have the proper documentation.

As the Chicago Auto Show opens, here's what to know about the event, and the Illinois Real ID.

When is the Chicago Auto Show?

The Chicago Auto Show runs from Feb. 8 through Feb. 17 and opens at 10 a.m. each day.

The show will close at the following times:

9 p.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 10-16

6 p.m. on Feb. 9

8 p.m. on Feb. 17

Chicago Auto Show ticket prices

Tickets for the Chicago Auto Show are required. Cash is not accepted. Tickets start at $17 for adults and can be purchased in advance here.

What services are offered at the Secretary of State booth?

Visitors to the Secretary of State booth at this year's Chicago Auto Show can renew their driver's licenses if only a vision screening is needed and state ID cards.

Additionally, other services offered include vehicle transfers, vehicle sticker sales, passenger and B-truck license plates, specialty license plates, vehicle title and registration, parking placards for people with disabilities and pick-a-plate.

Those visiting the booth can also register to be organ/tissue donors.

According to officials, the hours of the booth will generally be from 10 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. except for February 11, when it will close at 5:30 p.m. and February 19, when it will close at 7:45 p.m.

When is the Real ID deadline?

Beginning on May 7, 2025, Real ID-compliant identification will be required for residents who plan to fly domestically.

"For Illinois residents who fly domestically, effective May 7, 2025, the federal government will require you to use a valid U.S. passport or obtain a REAL ID from the Illinois Secretary of State’s office. If you have a valid U.S. passport or passport card, military ID or other federally approved identification, you may continue to use it as your form of identification after May 7, 2025," the Illinois Secretary of State's office said.

Who needs a Real ID and where?

In addition to domestic flights, Real IDs will also be required when entering federal and state facilities, including courthouses and prisons. They will also be needed to enter secure facilities like nuclear power plants.

All residents 18 and older who intend to fly domestically or enter these types of facilities will be required to obtain Real ID-compliant cards.

Why do you need a Real ID?

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 after the publication of the 9/11 Commission Report in an effort to increase security of identification documents, making them more difficult to duplicate.

How much does a Real ID cost?

The cost of a REAL ID is the same as a standard license, according to officials.

Where can you get a Real ID?

The cards can be obtained at Secretary of State’s Office locations, though many will require appointments to present materials needed to get the identification.

Already in Illinois, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said his office was stepping up efforts to ensure that residents get REAL ID-compliant identification prior to next year’s deadline, and acknowledged there are concerns about the slow pace of obtaining the cards.

In a wide-ranging interview with NBC Chicago’s Kye Martin in May, Giannoulias said his office is working to ease the flood of applicants he expects will occur prior to the May 7 deadline next year, but that progress has been slow.

“We feel pressure. We are tremendously concerned about what happens next May, and that’s why we’re out there now a year ahead of time trying to convince people of the importance of getting this done before the last minute,” he said. Our facilities will swell up, and it will be a problem if people don’t get out and get their REAL ID’s.”

Illinois Real ID requirements

To apply for a Real ID in Illinois you'll need the following items, according to the Illinois Secretary of State's office: