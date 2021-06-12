Do You Have to Wear a Mask at Six Flags?

Six Flags updated their COVID-19 guidelines in accordance to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other local health departments, announcing that fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear a face covering while at the theme park.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear one, but it is not mandatory, the park said.

In accordance with the CDC, Six Flags advised its guests to evaluate their own risk from COVID-19 in determining whether to attend. By going to the park, guests acknowledge and agree that one may assume the risks associated with attendance, the park said.

Temperature screenings, reservations and social distancing will also no longer be required under the updated guidelines.

Under the new Phase 5 reopening stage, which began Friday in Illinois, the state lifted its outdoor mask requirement in schools in line with guidance from federal officials.

According to the state's guidelines, upon entering Phase 5, fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Illinois will continue to recommend face coverings for unvaccinated residents, however.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks will still be required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation; in transportation hubs, such as airports and train and bus stations; in congregate facilities such as correctional facilities, veterans’ homes, and long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities; and in healthcare settings.