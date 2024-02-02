Do you have a ‘third place?' Here's how to find one in Chicago

Have you ever wished that you had somewhere to go that wasn’t your house or work, but still felt like home? You might be looking for a "third place."

What is a "third place?"

A "third place" is a third location where you can go to relax that isn’t your house or your workplace.

Do you frequently go to a nearby Potbelly for lunch? Do you look forward to getting a coffee from a shop in the mornings? Do you have a church you regularly attend? Those are ‘third places.’

What are some uncommon "third places?"

Challengers Comics + Conversations, a comic shop in Bucktown, is alphabetically organized and the staff avoid staying behind a desk. The staffers actively engage in conversation about the items you’re looking for.

The store is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends, staying open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The Book Cellar, a bookstore in Lincoln Square, doesn’t only sell books. The store has a café where you can sit down with either a cup of coffee, a glass of wine or a bottle of beer and read local authors’ works.

The store also hosts reading sessions where local authors come in and read their books aloud.

The Book Cellar is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Do you want to eat in your "third place?"

Go 4 Food, a Chinese fusion restaurant in Chinatown, offers dishes like chili fusion crab and baby geoduck as their unique dishes. The chili fusion crab dish landed the restaurant in The Chicago Traveler’s Top 10 Chinese Restaurants list.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Birrieria Zaragoza, a Mexican restaurant with locations in Archer Heights and Uptown, offers the “best tacos around” according to locals. The Archer Heights restaurant is also only 10 minutes away from Midway Airport.

The Archer Heights location is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

The Uptown location is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Do you want to shop in your "third place?"

ShopColumbia, a shop in the South Loop, sells artwork, photography, jewelry, clothing and more made by Columbia College students.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Komoda, a jewelry and watch store in Ukrainian Village, sells local-made jewelry, home décor, soaps and more.

The store is open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Want a "third place" for 21 and older?

SPiN, a Chicago bar in River North, is known for its dedication to ping-pong.

Customers can reserve a ping-pong table for $29 an hour on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Tables cost $39 an hour on Fridays and Saturdays. Tableside drink service, paddles and balls are included in your reservation.

You can also observe and only pay for what you purchase in drinks and food.

The bar is open 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturdays.

Skylark, a Chicago dive bar in Pilsen, has the ambience of sharing a drink with a friend in a living room. There is a jukebox, laid-back service and American food options to go with the craft beer of your choice.

The bar is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. from Sunday to Friday. On Saturdays, the bar is open from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m., so it can fulfill your desire to get out of the house late at night.

Looking for more ideas?

Check out things you can do this weekend in Chicago that may help you find your ‘third place.’