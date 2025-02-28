Across Illinois, drivers are receiving text messages claiming to be from the Illinois Tollway accusing them of "toll evasion" or having unpaid tolls.

"These are phishing text scams. Do not respond or provide payment information," the Illinois Tollway wrote on social media Friday.

The messages warn drivers they need to pay either immediately or within a certain time frame before the fees increase and are reported to DMVs.

The texts mirror phishing texts that have been targeting Illinois Tollway I-Pass customers for nearly a year.

Illinois tollway officials first warned of the phishing scam in the spring of 2024.

Previous versions of the phishing text came from area codes outside of the Chicago and Indiana, with different iterations of the Illinois Tollway name, including "Illinois Toll way," "Illinois Tollway Services" or "Illinois Tollway Invoice."

More recent versions just say "toll roads."

The agency also reminded users of the correct Illinois Tollway website to pay tolls online, and asked customers who receive a suspicious text to report it to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

Here's more information on what to do if you receive a text, and what to look for:

WHAT TO DO

According to the Illinois Tollway, here's what you should do if you receive a message: