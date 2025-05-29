‘Do not approach': Police search for suspect in deadly Streamwood stabbing

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl in suburban Streamwood.

Authorities said they are looking for 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins, who they believe is "armed and dangerous," as a homicide investigation in Streamwood remains ongoing.

It's not clear where Jenkins might be, but police said his last known location was in Bensenville, a suburb about 15 miles from Streamwood.

"Call 911 if he is seen, please do not approach him," police said in a release.

Police from multiple departments were seen searching Bensenville's Redmond Park Wednesday night after being notified of a potential crime in Streamwood and discovering a vehicle belonging to the suspect in the park.

"A perimeter was immediately established, and an extensive search of the park was conducted with the assistance of drones, search dogs, and support from area law enforcement, including the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, and other local agencies," Bensenville police wrote on social media Thursday morning.

Few details surrounding the Streamwood deaths have been released so far, though authorities said a homicide investigation is underway.

Streamwood police and fire departments said they were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of McKool Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Inside, the 21-year-old woman and 10-year-old child were found dead.

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the two people found dead inside the home were identified as Janiya Jenkins, 21, of Streamwood; and Uyani Jones, 10, of Streamwood.

The Streamwood Police Department and the Major Case Assistance Team (M.C.A.T.) are investigating.

Anyone with information on Jenkins or the Streamwood case is being asked to contact the Streamwood Police Department at (630)736-3700 or leave a message on the Streamwood Police Department Confidential Tipline at (630) 736-3719.