Do I Need an Appointment to Get a REAL ID in Illinois? Here's What to Know as Deadline Nears

While the deadline for REAL ID compliance is still months away, the requirement marks a change in what will be required to board a domestic flight and to enter federal buildings.

Illinoisans 18 years and older will have to present a valid passport, passport card or a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or ID card in order to board a domestic flight.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, "establishes minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for official purposes licenses and identification cards from states that do not meet these standards."

REAL IDs are issued in all 50 states and is designated by a star and surrounding gold circle that appears in the top right-hand corner of an Illinois driver's license or state ID card. In Illinois, a REAL ID can be obtained by visiting a Secretary of State Driver Services facility.

While making an appointment is an option, it isn't required as walk-ins are permitted. Appointments can be made online up to 10 days in advance.

Those wishing to get a REAL ID while renewing their Illinois driver's license can do so, but must first fill out an application and provide documents that prove their identity, their Social Security number, a written signature and two documents that show proof of residency.

The following are acceptable documents to prove identity:

Birth certificate

U.S. passport

Foreign passport with U.S. visa affixed with approved Form I-94 document

Consular Report of Birth Abroad

Certificate of Citizenship

Certificate of Naturalization

Employment Authorization Document

Permanent Resident Card

REAL ID

To provide proof of their Social Security number, residents can show their Social Security card or a W-2. A pay stub with a Social Security number on it will also be accepted.

Proof of residency documents can include the following: bank statement, canceled check, school transcript, credit card statement, mortgage or rental agreement, insurance policy, pay stub, retirement statement, report card, utility bill and voter registration card.

After providing those documents, residents will receive a temporary paper ID at the facility (although residents are reminded that the TSA will NOT accept the paper ID), and will receive their new ID in the mail within 15 business days.

For a proof of signature, residents can present a credit or debit card, a canceled check, a current Illinois driver’s license or ID, a court order, a foreign passport, a Medicare card or a U.S. military ID.

For a complete list of acceptable documents, click here.

A REAL ID card costs the same as a driver’s license ($30) or a state ID ($20).