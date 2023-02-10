Do Chicagoans Approve of Migrants Being Bused to the City? Here's What Voters Said in New Poll

While most Chicagoans disapprove of undocumented migrants being bused to the city from other states, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, they think local government should do more to help them once they're here.

Since August, more than 5,000 asylum seekers have arrived in Chicago on chartered buses from Texas and Colorado, the Sun-Times reported. As of January, nearly 4,000 people have accepted shelter and services from the city, Cook County and state of Illinois, officials said.

Coming Up: NBC 5 is hosting a Chicago Mayoral Forum with all nine candidates on Feb. 13. Here's how to watch.

In a poll of 625 registered voters that asked about a range of topics, including preference for Chicago mayor, most important issues in the upcoming municipal election, how safe they feel in Chicago and whether the Chicago Bears should stay at Soldier Field, respondents were asked two questions regarding undocumented migrants.

In response to the first question -- Do you approve or disapprove of the current busing of undocumented migrants from other states to Chicago? -- 56% of polled voters said they disapproved of migrants being bused here, and 38% said they approved of it. Only 6% said they were unsure.

When asked if they "feel the city government should or should not do more to assist undocumented migrants that are being bused into Chicago," well over half -- 61% -- said the government should do more, while 33% said it should not and 6% said they weren't sure.

In January the Sun-Times reported that Chicago is expected to receive $20 million from the state of Illinois to care for migrants arriving in the city. While that's less than the $53.5 million Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she hoped for, state lawmakers passed the appropriations bill containing the $20 million for costs associated with “shelter, transportation, basic health and first aid, food” and other needs.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in January pledged to stop busing migrants to Chicago after Lightfoot sent a letter warning that the city has no additional room to accommodate more arrivals.

In February, hundreds of current migrants moved into the former Wadsworth Elementary School in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood, marking a controversial move as some residents voiced concerns.