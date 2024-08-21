DNC Day 2 recap: Michelle Obama, DNC DJ steal show in Chicago

Michelle and Barack Obama were likely going to be the dominant players on the stage at the DNC Tuesday night, but the convention’s resident DJ and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also grabbed a huge chunk of the spotlight.

Here is a recap of Night Two’s highlights at the DNC.

Michelle Obama: White House ‘might just be one of those Black jobs’

Former first lady Michelle Obama gave a speech that hit on positive themes, saying that “hope is making a comeback” in the United States, but she also turned heads by criticizing former President Donald Trump’s infamous “Black jobs” comment.

“Who’s going to tell Donald Trump that the job he’s currently seeking might just be one of those ‘Black jobs’?” she said.

During a session with the National Association of Black Journalists earlier this summer, Trump said that immigrants in the U.S. were “taking Black jobs,” a comment that drew widespread criticism.

Barack Obama; Trump ‘hasn’t stopped whining about his problems’

Former President Barack Obama also hit on a wide variety of themes in his remarks, including blasting Trump as an out-of-touch billionaire who views office as a way to help himself, not America.

“(Trump’s) a 78-year-old billionaire who has not stopped whining about his problems since he rode down his golden escalator nine years ago,” he said. “It has been a constant stream of gripes and grievances that’s actually been getting worse now that he’s afraid to lose to Kamala.”

You can see Obama’s full speech here.

DNC Roll Call’s DJ Goes Viral

DJ Cassidy was spinning tunes during the Democrats’ roll call on night two of the convention, playing songs chosen by each state’s delegation.

You can get a full list of the songs on the NBC app, but the one that brought down the house was when Lil Jon came out as a special guest to help Georgia deliver their delegates for Harris:

But Why Did California, Minnesota ‘Skip’ Their Votes?

Three states took a pass on having their delegates’ votes counted during the process, and there were symbolic reasons why.

First, Alabama passed their turn off the top to Delaware so that President Joe Biden’s state could cast its votes first. California and Minnesota both passed on their turns so that the home states of Harris and Gov. Tim Walz could be the final two to cast ballots.

Harris then thanked supporters in a livestreamed speech from Milwaukee, where she and Walz held a rally on Tuesday.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Describes Relationship With VP Kamala Harris

Doug Emhoff strode onto the national stage Tuesday to describe how important his marriage to Harris has been, describing her as an ideal partner who fights for those she loves and approaches her job with determination and compassion.

JB Pritzker Slams Trump as ‘Cruel’ Politician

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker basked in the spotlight on Chicago during the DNC, and took joy in slamming Trump several times.

“Donald Trump thinks we should trust him on the economy because he claims to be very rich. Take it from an actual billionaire: Trump is rich in only one thing: stupidity,” he said.

You can see Pritzker’s entire speech here.

Bernie Sanders Calls on Democrats to Confront Corporate Greed, Stand for Gaza

Sen. Bernie Sanders was full of praise for Harris, but called on Democrats to do the hard work of standing up to corporate benefactors in his address.

“We must have the courage to stand up to wealth and power and deliver justice for people at home and abroad,” he said. “Abroad, we must end this horrific war in Gaza, bring home the hostages and demand an immediate ceasefire.”

Tammy Duckworth Defends IVF Access

Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth called on Democrats to continue defending reproductive rights, saying that without IVF she never would have become a mother and that other women deserve the same right.

“Every American has the right to be called “mommy or daddy” without being called a criminal,” she said.

Republicans John Giles, Grisham Support Harris

Mesa, Arizona Mayor John Giles broke with Trump in a public way Tuesday, calling his behavior “cultish” and saying that the late Sen. John McCain wouldn’t recognize the Republican party of 2024.

“John McCain’s Republican party is gone, and we don’t owe a damn thing to what is left behind,” he said.

Stephanie Grisham, Trump’s former press secretary, also said she will vote for Harris.

“Behind closed doors, Trump calls his supporters ‘basement dwellers,’” she said. “He has no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth.”

