DNA on Face Mask Leads to Apprehension of Burglary Suspect, Chicago Police Say

DNA evidence found on a face mask at the scene of a burglary earlier this year led investigators to identify a suspect, according to Chicago police.

The burglary was reported at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the 5300 block of North Wayne Avenue. A 43-year-old woman told officers that she arrived home from vacation and discovered that her basement door had been damaged and forced open.

The victim then determined iems from her jewelry box were missing, police said.

Chicago police on Saturday said officers were able to detain the offender after DNA was found on a mask left at the scene.

Additional information, including the suspect's name, wasn't immediately available.