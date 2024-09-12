illinois news

DMVs in Illinois add a new way for drivers to pay. Here's what to know

Payments through digital wallet services such as Apple Pay are now accepted at all Illinois DMVs

By NBC Chicago Staff

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a change in accepted payment methods at DMVs across the state Thursday as his office efforts to "modernize technology and offer more convenient service."

DMVs in Illinois are now accepting contactless payment from digital wallets such as Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

“Adopting digital wallets increases the accessibility and ease of purchase customers already enjoy at stores and restaurants they visit," Giannoulias said.

Giannoulias' office cites unspecified reports stating that more than half of Americans use contactless payments for everyday purchases, with the recent adoption attributed to the increase in the technology at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contactless payments are also generally seen as more secure, due to the use of near-field communication (NFC), which utilizes end-to-end encryption for fraud protection.

“The security surrounding the payment and the speed at which it is processed leaves no room for fraudsters to steal information," Giannoulias said.

Digital wallets are immediately accepted for payment at all Illinois DMV locations, as well as the Secretary of State's Business Services and Index departments.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

illinois news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us