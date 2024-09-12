Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a change in accepted payment methods at DMVs across the state Thursday as his office efforts to "modernize technology and offer more convenient service."

DMVs in Illinois are now accepting contactless payment from digital wallets such as Apple, Google and Samsung Pay.

“Adopting digital wallets increases the accessibility and ease of purchase customers already enjoy at stores and restaurants they visit," Giannoulias said.

Giannoulias' office cites unspecified reports stating that more than half of Americans use contactless payments for everyday purchases, with the recent adoption attributed to the increase in the technology at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contactless payments are also generally seen as more secure, due to the use of near-field communication (NFC), which utilizes end-to-end encryption for fraud protection.

“The security surrounding the payment and the speed at which it is processed leaves no room for fraudsters to steal information," Giannoulias said.

Digital wallets are immediately accepted for payment at all Illinois DMV locations, as well as the Secretary of State's Business Services and Index departments.