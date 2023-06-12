Dixmoor breaks ground on water main improvement project

After years of water issues, the village of Dixmoor could finally see a light at the end of the tunnel, as a massive new project will replace thousands of feet worth of water mains, as well as executing other projects designed to improve water service.

According to a press release, the project will replace existing 8-inch water mains with approximately 3,700 feet of 12-inch main pipes in the village.

Five existing water mains will be capped in the area.

Village officials hope the installation will result in increased water pressure, and will help to prevent water loss in the project area.

A completion date is tentatively slated for the fall.

The Army Corps of Engineers is participating in the project, with 75% of funding coming from the federal government, according to officials.

“We are thrilled to see work begin on this critical project,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement. “This is the first step in securing the future and safety of the people of the village of Dixmoor.”

South suburban Dixmoor has been plagued with a series of issues regarding its water supply for years. Currently, the village is operating without a working chlorine pump. NBC 5's Lexi Sutter reports.

Reps. Robin Kelly and Johnathan Jackson were both instrumental in acquiring federal funding for the project.

“I am proud that the legislation I fought so hard for in Congress is yielding real results for the residents of Illinois’ second Congressional district,” Kelly said in a statement.

Dixmoor has been plagued with a series of water issues in recent years, including in July 2022 when the village was forced to shut off service because of water main breaks.

A state of emergency was declared, and a boil order was issued as a result of those breaks.

Low-water pressure has been a consistent issue in the village, which receives water from nearby Harvey. Broken pipes were partly to blame, as were turbine issues at the village’s water facility.