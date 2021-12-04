Divorced Suburban Couple Face Charges After Man Stabbed in Fox Lake

A divorced couple is facing charges in the attempted murder of a man who had previously been involved in a romantic relationship with one of the suspects in the case.

According to police in suburban Fox Lake, 29-year-old Kylie Fecht and her ex-husband Ryan Fecht were both arrested in connection to the assault and attempted murder of a 32-year-old man Friday.

Police say that the victim in the case, who had recently been involved in a romantic relationship with Kylie Fecht, had arrived at a residence in the 500 block of Lincoln to get personal belongings at approximately 5:55 p.m. Friday.

During that time, a fight erupted between the victim and Ryan Fecht, according to authorities. Kylie Fecht is then alleged to have joined in the altercation, and then used a knife to stab the victim twice.

The victim fled the scene and went to a suburban hospital for treatment of his wounds. The wounds are serious, but are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Early Saturday, arrest warrants were issued for the Fechts, along with a search warrant on the residence. Both suspects were arrested, and the search warrant was executed at the residence without incident, according to police.

Both suspects appeared in court Saturday. Kylie Fecht, who is facing a charge of attempted first-degree murder, had her bond set at $750,000. Ryan Fecht was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery in the case, according to authorities. His bond was set at $250,000.

An investigation remains ongoing in the case.