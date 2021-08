A person was pulled out of Lake Michigan Friday night near Montrose Beach.

About 7 p.m., firefighters responded to a call in the 4400 block of North Lake Shore Drive of a person in the water who had not been seen for a long period of time, Chicago Fire officials said.

A diving team sent out to search four the person shortly after, according to fire officials.

The person was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.