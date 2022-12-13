A school investigation is underway after a "deeply disturbing" video circulating across social media showed a student a suburban high school being physically aggressive towards another student with a disability while a group of peers stood by and laughed, district officials said.

The 30 second video, which NBC 5 has seen but has not secured permission to share, shows the student with special needs being pushed to the ground in the boys’ bathroom at York High School in Elmhurst.

According to a letter from principal Dr. Shahe Bagdasarian sent out to families Friday, administration was made aware of the incident Thursday following reports by students.

"During school hours yesterday, students reported a student pushing another student," the letter begins. "Immediately upon receiving this report, our school team began investigating," it continues. "Parents were contacted and students were interviewed. Upon completion of the investigation by the school, appropriate consequences will be issued to those involved."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The letter goes on to say that "Bullying, intimidation, and harassment diminish a student's ability to learn and a school's ability to educate and will not be tolerated."

The principal's letter does not make mention of the student's special needs.

Sunday, an additional letter to families sent out by District 205 Superintendent Dr. Keisha Campbell further described the "deeply disturbing" video, saying it showed "an aggressive physical altercation by a student toward another student with a disability while a group of bystanders watched and laughed."

"Students involved in the situation were interviewed and significant school consequences were issued," the letter goes on to say. "Interviews and tips will continue to be fully examined to ensure a full understanding of all details pertaining to this incident, including the moments before and after what are shown on the video."

The district's letter also says that Elmhurst Police Department School Resource Officers have been in contact with the student’s parents.

Shortly after the incident, a Change.org petition started by an outraged student at the high school claims that similar events have occurred "numerous times" at York and surrounding schools, but that administrators "turn a blind eye to bullying."

"We the students of York, feel compelled for immediate, radical change for the better with appropriate consequences," the Petition, which as of Tuesday had gathered more than 7,400 signatures says.

"We are hoping the administration recognizes the situation and finds a consequence fitting as such. We are sick and tired of this mistreatment."

According to reports from the Chicago Tribune, a student-led walkout at York High School is planned for later this week.