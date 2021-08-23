Disney Store Closing all Illinois Locations, Including Magnificent Mile Store

After decades of catering to shoppers in the Chicago area, Disney stores will soon no longer have a presence in the region.

The Magnificent Mile location, along with the stores at Woodfield Mall, Gurnee Mills and the Chicago Premium Outlets, will close in September, according to the company's website. The Michigan Avenue store will shut down "on or before" Sept. 1, while the other locations will close "on or before" Sept. 15.

The Walt Disney Co. is shuttering nearly 60 of its full-size retail locations across the country, according to USA Today, as Target plans to open more than 100 new Disney shops inside its stores ahead of the holiday season.

In March, the Walt Disney Co. announced it was reducing the number of stores to focus on its e-commerce business.

"While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, said at the time.

The closings don't affect more than 600 stores inside Disney theme parks and Target locations, USA Today reported.