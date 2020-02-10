Discrimination Claims Spur Demands for Bilingual Staff at Pilsen Post Office

Local Latino leaders are calling on the U.S. Postal Service to hire bilingual employees at a post office in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood after a social media post alleged non-English speakers were being turned away.

Evelyn Gonzalez wrote in a Facebook post last week that she witnessed a post office clerk turn away several Spanish-speaking customers at the Cesar Chavez Post Office in the 1800 block of South Ashland Avenue. Gonzalez said in the post that the clerk told the customers she wasn't able to help them because she didn't speak Spanish.

Gonzalez helped three people in line, she said, and when she challenged the clerk for refusing to help an older woman who also spoke Spanish, Gonzalez said the clerk threatened to call the police.

Community leaders gathered Monday afternoon to question why USPS doesn't employ bilingual employees in a neighborhood where a majority of residents speak Spanish.

“It is in the best interest of the Chicago Post Office, for that matter any business to have bilingual bi-cultural employees to service the Latino Community," community organizers said in a statement. "It’s not only insulting discriminating behavior but it’s bad business.

In a statement, USPS said it "expects all of our employees to treat each other and our customers with dignity and respect."

"In a situation where a retail window clerk employee encounters a non-English speaking customer, many times we have a bi-lingual employee available that can assist," USPS spokesman Tim Norman said in a statement. "Unfortunately, a bi-lingual employee may not be available at times. The retail clerks also have Multi Lingual Tool aids they can use in their jobs. Many stations, including Cesar Chavez station, also have a Translation Friendly sign where a customer can read signage in another language by scanning that with their favorite translator app and see our menuboards and retail signage."

The statement continued to say: "Spanish speaking customers can also go to usps.com where they can click under 'English' at the top of the page and then select 'Spanish' to receive language appropriate mailing information. We apologize to any customer who may have had a negative customer experience. This reported incident is being fully investigated and the Postal Service will take appropriate action to improve customer service."