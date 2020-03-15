‘Disaster Proclamation’ To Be Issued for all of DuPage Co.

At a press conference Sunday, President of DuPage Health Dept. Sam Tornatore announced that a 'Disaster Proclamation' will be issued effective Monday after a woman tested positive for coronavirus in the suburban county.

On Saturday, officials revealed that a woman who was said to live at a long-term care facility in suburban DuPage County, tested positive for the coronavirus.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was one of an additional 20 cases in Illinois announced Saturday, bringing the total to 66.

Illinois Department of Public health officials said they are on the ground and working to help protect the health and safety of all residents and staff, according to a news release.

Vice President Pence announced on Saturday that the travel restrictions from Europe will be expanded to include the U.K. and Ireland, effect Monday night at midnight. Americans abroad will still be able to return to the United States and are encouraged to return home and self-quarantine.

Health department officials are working to contact all individuals who have been in contact with the unidentified woman, said Karen Ayala, director of the DuPage County Health Department.

According to Ayala, the long-term care facility was prepared for the coronavirus case and began taking steps weeks ago to minimize the spread of disease, including not allowing visitors with any symptoms.