Dino Safari Drive-Thru Opens in Chicago Area This Weekend

Looking for the latest drive-thru experience during the COVID pandemic? A new dinosaur safari opened in suburban Aurora this weekend.

Fox Valley Mall will be transformed into Pangea National Park this weekend, featuring more than 40 life-size dinosaurs, according to a release.

From the Triceratops to the T. Rex, Dino Safari takes guests through a journey, learning about how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they lived and what their lives looked like.

"Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life!" the release said.

The drive-thru safari offers an audio guide in both English and Spanish that plays over the car's audio system. Guests will be provided a free "survival pack," which includes a scavenger hunt, coloring activity and other surprises, according to Imagine Exhibitions.

The company recommends reserving tickets in advance, which begin at $49.95 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dino Safari runs through May 23, the release said.

