Dino Safari Drive-Thru Extends Into June, Organizers Announce

Aurora's Dino Safari drive-thru experience will extend its closing until June following an "overwhelming response" from the Chicago area, organizers announced Friday.

The dinosaur safari was originally supposed to run until May 23, but the closing date has been extended to June 6, according to a release.

“The tremendous excitement we have been receiving from Chicagoland residents has been incredible,” Tom Zaller, producer of Dino Safari, said. “We are humbled by the response and want to accommodate as many families as possible.”

This month, Fox Valley Mall was into Pangea National Park, featuring more than 40 life-size dinosaurs, organizers said.

From the Triceratops to the T. Rex, Dino Safari takes guests through a journey, learning about how dinosaurs evolved over time, where they lived and what their lives looked like.

"Beware: along the journey, earthquakes might erupt, dinosaurs could battle, and your family might just have to help save a baby dinosaur’s life!" organizers said.

The drive-thru safari offers an audio guide in both English and Spanish that plays over the car's audio system. Guests will be provided a free "survival pack," which includes a scavenger hunt, coloring activity and other surprises, according to Imagine Exhibitions.

The company recommends reserving tickets in advance, which begin at $49.95 per vehicle. Tickets can be purchased here.