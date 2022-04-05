Dinkel's Bakery in Lakeview to Close After 101 Years

Dinkel's Bakery, a fourth generation and family owned bakery on Lincoln Ave. in Lakeview that's served the community for more than a decade, will close at the end of April.

"To our customers and neighbors. Thank you......101 years serving you. But it is time. Dinkel's will close Saturday, April 30th," a sign posted on the door of the bakery stated.

The bakery confirmed that while Dinkel's has been in the family since 1922, the owner has decided to retire.

In addition to custom cakes and other desserts, Dinkel's is known for its "World Famous Stollen" bread made with almonds, cashews, pineapple and golden raisins soaked overnight in rum and brandy.

According to Dinkel's website, the bakery will still take orders for Easter cakes and pies, available for pick up April 9-16.

This is a developing story and will be updated.