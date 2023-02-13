Sunday evening in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood turned frightening and chaotic when police say someone inside a moving car fired shots at the occupants of passing vehicle, sending at least one stray bullet through the window of a restaurant where diners were gathered.

According to officials, the incident took place at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Peterson Avenue. The two victims inside the car struck by gunfire were headed westbound on Peterson Avenue, Chicago police say.

One occupant inside the car, a 21-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle and was transported to a nearby hospital in good condition, officials say. A second occupant, a 20 year-old-male, suffered a graze wound to the head and was transported to a nearby hospital in fair condition.

Video and photos from the scene show at least a dozen shell casings on the ground along Peterson Avenue, and an SUV parked nearby littered with stray bullets.

According to witnesses, one of those stray bullets came through the window of Pride Sushi and Thai, not far from where diners were sitting. Surveillance video from the restaurant shows the moment the bullet came through the window, sending customers running from their tables and ducking for over.

No one inside the restaurant was struck, the restaurant says.

40th Ward Alderman Andre Vasquez, who represents the area where the shooting took place, in a public safety alert to constituents Sunday said "it appears that the incident was not random."

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.