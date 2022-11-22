Dilfer on If Trevor Siemian Plays: ‘He'll Get His Brains Beat In'

Dilfer on if Siemian plays: 'He'll get his brains beat in' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During the final drive of Sunday's game against the Falcons, Justin Fields injured his shoulder and was carted off the field at the end of the game to undergo further evaluation on his left shoulder.

On Monday, head coach Matt Eberflus ascertained he is "day-to-day," but did not rule out the idea of sitting him for the rest of the season. NFL Network reported Fields dislocated his shoulder on Sunday, which is concerning for his short-term status.

That being said, it's possible backup quarterback Trevor Siemian is under center on Sunday against the Jets.

The game, however, will be a mess if Siemian plays.

"He'll get destroyed. He'll get his brains beat in," Trent Dilfer said of Siemian on 670 the Score. "It's amazing how much Justin has poured perfume off of their inability to pass protect and pick up basic things."

Without an elusive, escape artist in Fields on the turf, Siemian would likely have a tough time with the Bears' offensive line. Siemian does not possess the speed or athleticism that Fields does. At his pro combine, Siemian ran a 4.94 40-yard dash.

The Jets also have one of the best defenses in the league. Head coach Robert Saleh assured reporters on Monday he believes he has a "championship defense" at his disposal.

This season, the Jets have allowed 18.6 points per game (seventh-ranked in the league). They have the sixth-most recorded sacks amongst all NFL defenses (32) and the 11th-best pass rush rate.

The Bears, on the other hand, have one of the worst pass-protection units in the league. Despite having a mobile weapon in Fields, he remains the most sacked quarterback in the NFL this season. The Bears have allowed the highest pressure rate in the league this season.

Pressure percentage allowed on True Pass Sets (play-action & screens removed, minimum 2 second time to throw, etc.)



Buccaneers: 28.4% - 1st

Bears: 65.5% - 32nd — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) November 22, 2022

That being said, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Bears are "optimistic" about Fields playing. But, if Siemian takes the field on Sunday, don't expect a productive outing for the veteran backup quarterback.

"They're very limited in pass protection," Dilfer said. "I would say as limited as teams that I've played for, and I was at one point the most sacked quarterback in the history of the league."

