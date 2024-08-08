Diesel fuel, storm sewer drainage leaks into Fox River in Elgin: Officials

Storm sewer drainage and diesel fuel leaked into the Fox River in Elgin on Wednesday, according to local fire officials.

Authorities said personnel with the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as other federal and state officials, are on scene as mitigation is underway.

Absorbent booms have been placed in the river to help absorb the fuel, with a hazardous materials company contacted to aid in the mitigation efforts, officials said.

Though the source of the diesel fuel leak was unknown to authorities, cameras have been placed in the sewers to help identify where the leak originated from.

Officials did not have an estimate on how much fuel leaked into the river, adding that the leak is a "slow leak" and not a heavy flow.

According to fire officials, the leak is "well-contained" and there is no concern for safety for nearby residents.

There was no further information available.