Dierks Bentley, Dave Matthews Band: Concerts in and around Chicago this weekend

In the mood to see live music this weekend?

Here's who's performing in and around Chicago over the next few days. For a full list of musicians coming to town in July, see this list.

Dave Matthews Band: Northerly Island

As part of a 45-date tour promoting their 10th album Walk Around The Moon, Dave Matthews Band will perform July 7 and 8 at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

Lawn Passes can be purchased here.

NE-YO: Ravinia

Singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and record producer NE-YO is bringing his 2023 tour to the Chicago Area with special guest Mario. The pair will perform at 7 p.m. July 7 at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Dierks Bentley: Tinley Park

The country music star will play at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park July 8

Tickets can be purchased here.