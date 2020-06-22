Didn't Get a Stimulus Check? Chicagoans Can Apply for Cash Assistance Through These 20 Organizations

Chicagoans left out of the federal coronavirus relief payments distributed earlier this year can apply for a $1,000 payment per household from a new fund for city residents by calling one of 20 organizations accepting applications beginning Monday.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Chicago Resiliency Fund earlier this month that will provide payments for those excluded from receiving federal stimulus checks, like undocumented individuals, mixed-status families, dependent adults, college students and more. That applies to more than 300,000 Chicago residents, Lightfoot said.
Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the federal government in mid-April began making payments of $1,200 to millions of Americans who have a social security number and earned less than $75,000 per year based on their 2019 tax filing. Millions of undocumented immigrants, many who pay taxes using what’s known as a taxpayer identification number, were among those excluded from this relief program.
The Chicago Resiliency Fund is a cash assistance program will provide up to $5 million in payments to those who qualify in partnership with nonprofit organization The Resurrection Project. Issuances of those payments will begin in mid-June, Lightfoot said.
Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic organization founded by billionaire George Soros, donated $1 million to the fund, the city said. An anonymous donor gave another $4 million, the single-largest contribution, to the effort.
Individuals can apply to receive the funding by calling the organizations listed below at the specified times. The organizations will take applications by phone only, officials say.
The Resurrection Project
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (312) 880-1145
Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Acclivus, Inc.
Language(s): English
Contact: (773) 322-0732
Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Austin Coming Together
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (708) 529-5042
Applications accepted: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Austin Peoples Action Center
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (773) 921-2121
Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Centro Romero
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (312) 278-3117
Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Chicago Coalition for the Homeless
Language(s): English
Contact: (312) 459-6607
Applications accepted: Fridays, 9 a.m to 10 a.m.
Chicago Commons
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (773) 635-2172
Applications accepted: Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Chicago Community and Workers’ Rights
Language(s): Spanish
Contact: (773) 653-3664
Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI)
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (773) 231-0720
Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CTU Centro de Trabajadores Unidos
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (312) 880-9803
Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enlace Chicago
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (773) 943-7570
Applications accepted: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
HANA Center
Language(s): Korean, Spanish and English
Contact: (773) 754-8500
Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Indo-American Center
Language(s): Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Arabic
Contact: (773) 973-4444
Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Latino Union of Chicago
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (312) 491-9044
Applications will be accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Logan Square Neighborhood Association
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (773) 384-4370
Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Metropolitan Family Services
Language(s): Spanish
Contact: (773) 371-3700
Applications will be accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9am-4pm
Northwest Side Housing Center
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (773) 283-3888
Applications accepted: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pui Tak Center
Language(s): Chinese
Contact: (312) 328-7451
Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)
Language(s): English and Spanish
Contact: (773) 471-8208 Ext. 120
Applications accepted: Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
United African Organization
Language(s): Amharic, Twi, Igbo, Yuroba, French, English
Contact: (773) 800-0837
Applications accepted: Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
More information on the Chicago Resiliency Fund can be found here.