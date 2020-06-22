Didn't Get a Stimulus Check? Chicagoans Can Apply for Cash Assistance Through These 20 Organizations

Chicagoans left out of the federal coronavirus relief payments distributed earlier this year can apply for a $1,000 payment per household from a new fund for city residents by calling one of 20 organizations accepting applications beginning Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the Chicago Resiliency Fund earlier this month that will provide payments for those excluded from receiving federal stimulus checks, like undocumented individuals, mixed-status families, dependent adults, college students and more. That applies to more than 300,000 Chicago residents, Lightfoot said.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the federal government in mid-April began making payments of $1,200 to millions of Americans who have a social security number and earned less than $75,000 per year based on their 2019 tax filing. Millions of undocumented immigrants, many who pay taxes using what’s known as a taxpayer identification number, were among those excluded from this relief program.

The Chicago Resiliency Fund is a cash assistance program will provide up to $5 million in payments to those who qualify in partnership with nonprofit organization The Resurrection Project. Issuances of those payments will begin in mid-June, Lightfoot said.

Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic organization founded by billionaire George Soros, donated $1 million to the fund, the city said. An anonymous donor gave another $4 million, the single-largest contribution, to the effort.

Individuals can apply to receive the funding by calling the organizations listed below at the specified times. The organizations will take applications by phone only, officials say.

The Resurrection Project

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (312) 880-1145

Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Acclivus, Inc.

Language(s): English

Contact: (773) 322-0732

Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Austin Coming Together

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (708) 529-5042

Applications accepted: Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Austin Peoples Action Center

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (773) 921-2121

Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Centro Romero

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (312) 278-3117

Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless

Language(s): English

Contact: (312) 459-6607

Applications accepted: Fridays, 9 a.m to 10 a.m.

Chicago Commons

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (773) 635-2172

Applications accepted: Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Chicago Community and Workers’ Rights

Language(s): Spanish

Contact: (773) 653-3664

Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI)

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (773) 231-0720

Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CTU Centro de Trabajadores Unidos

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (312) 880-9803

Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Enlace Chicago

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (773) 943-7570

Applications accepted: Wednesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

HANA Center

Language(s): Korean, Spanish and English

Contact: (773) 754-8500

Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Indo-American Center

Language(s): Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Arabic

Contact: (773) 973-4444

Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Latino Union of Chicago

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (312) 491-9044

Applications will be accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Logan Square Neighborhood Association

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (773) 384-4370

Applications accepted: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Metropolitan Family Services

Language(s): Spanish

Contact: (773) 371-3700

Applications will be accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, 9am-4pm

Northwest Side Housing Center

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (773) 283-3888

Applications accepted: Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pui Tak Center

Language(s): Chinese

Contact: (312) 328-7451

Applications accepted: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)

Language(s): English and Spanish

Contact: (773) 471-8208 Ext. 120

Applications accepted: Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

United African Organization

Language(s): Amharic, Twi, Igbo, Yuroba, French, English

Contact: (773) 800-0837

Applications accepted: Mondays and Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

More information on the Chicago Resiliency Fund can be found here.