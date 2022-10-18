Did You Receive a Check in the Mail From Illinois' Comptroller? Don't Throw it Out — it's Your Tax Rebate

Did you recently receive a, perhaps, unexpected check in the mail from Illinois State Comptroller Susan Mendoza? It may be in the amount of $50, $100 or even more. You may not even have known it was arriving, or filled out a form in order to get it.

But it's real: It's your Illinois property tax and income rebate, the state says, and more than six million people across the state are set to receive relief.

"The one-time rebates, which are in addition to the regular annual refunds many tax filers qualify for, are a part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan to give higher-than-anticipated revenue back to the taxpayers," Mendoza said in a press release earlier this week.

Under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Illinois Family Relief Plan, which was approved in April, the one-time individual income tax and property tax rebate checks began rolling out to eligible residents began last month, on Sept. 12.

However, payment distribution is expected to last roughly eight weeks said Mendoza, whose office is managing the process. So far, Mendoza's office says, two thirds of the rebates -- 66% -- have been sent to taxpayers.

However, the amount you receive varies. "For income taxes, individuals can receive $50 per person or $100 for a couple, as well as $100 per dependent, up to three," the release said. "Property tax rebates are equal to the property-tax credits filers were able to claim, up to $300."

According to the release, the rebates will be delivered automatically to eligible residents who filed their 2021 taxes.

"Those who filed to get their tax refund via direct deposit will get the rebate that way," the release states. Others will have checks sent to the address they have on file with the Department of Revenue.

Below is more information on what's included in each rebate, and who is eligible to receive one.

Income Tax Rebate

The income tax rebate calls for a single person to receive $50, while those who file taxes jointly are poised to receive a total of $100, Mendoza's office said in a news release. Residents with dependents will receive a rebate of up to $300 -- $100 per dependent, with a maximum of three.

Income limits of $200,000 per individual taxpayer, or $400,000 for joint filers, will be attached to the checks, according to officials. To qualify, you must have been an Illinois resident in 2021 and meet the income criteria. Those who filled out the 2021 IL-1040 tax form will receive their rebates automatically.

Those who haven't filed individual income tax returns or completed the form yet had until Oct. 17 to do so. The period to submit that information is now closed.

Property Tax Rebate

On top of the income tax rebates, some homeowners may receive more assistance.

Qualified property owners will receive a rebate equal to the property tax credit claimed on their 2021 IL-1040 form, with a maximum payment of up to $300. To be eligible, you must have paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence and your adjust gross income must be $500,000 or less if filing jointly. If filing alone, your income must be $250,000 or less.

Rebates will be distributed in the method that your original income tax refund was sent, according to the state of Illinois website. If you did not receive a refund, did not file an Illinois income tax return, or are requesting the property tax rebate separately, then your rebate will be sent by paper check.

As is the situation with the income tax rebates, property owners who completed the IL-1040 form will receive rebates automatically.

Property owners who have not yet filed taxes were only eligible to receive a rebate as long as the IL-1040 form was completed by Oct. 17. That deadline has now passed.

How Do I Check on the Status of My Rebates?

For additional information or to check on the status of a rebate, visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates. Those needing can also call 1-800 732-8866 or 217-782-3336.

More information about both rebates, including frequently asked questions, can be found here.